Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Up 3,036.5% in November

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 781,000 shares, an increase of 3,036.5% from the November 15th total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gores Holdings VIII

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIIX. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,900,000 after purchasing an additional 378,439 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,023,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,164,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII by 323.1% during the first quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 297,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 227,005 shares in the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

Shares of GIIX opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. Gores Holdings VIII has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.40.

Gores Holdings VIII Company Profile

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

