B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,269,600 shares, an increase of 2,623.0% from the November 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,066,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
B2Digital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. B2Digital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.
About B2Digital
