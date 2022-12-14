CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Short Interest Up 3,620.0% in November

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 3,620.0% from the November 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSLLY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CSL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

CSL Stock Up 0.8 %

CSL stock opened at $101.90 on Wednesday. CSL has a fifty-two week low of $83.30 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32.

CSL Company Profile

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and allied products in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, CSL Behring and CSL Seqirus. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma therapies, such as plasma products and recombinants.

Featured Stories

