Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,600 shares, a growth of 3,435.5% from the November 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 1,421,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,000 after purchasing an additional 765,542 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 648,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the last quarter.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Performance

Algoma Steel Group stock opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13. Algoma Steel Group has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $3.70.

