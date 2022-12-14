Contrasting SES AI (NYSE:SES) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares FREYR Battery and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FREYR Battery N/A -23.26% -19.17% SES AI N/A -7.44% -5.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FREYR Battery and SES AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FREYR Battery 0 1 8 0 2.89 SES AI 0 3 0 0 2.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

FREYR Battery presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 98.38%. SES AI has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.27%. Given FREYR Battery’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than SES AI.

56.3% of FREYR Battery shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of SES AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

FREYR Battery has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its share price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FREYR Battery and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$93.38 million ($1.30) -8.53 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

About FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

