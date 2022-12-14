Analyzing Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) & Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR)

Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD – Get Rating) and Creek Road Miners (OTCMKTS:CRKR – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Auddia has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creek Road Miners has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Auddia and Creek Road Miners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auddia 0 0 1 0 3.00 Creek Road Miners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Auddia presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 320.17%. Given Auddia’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Auddia is more favorable than Creek Road Miners.

This table compares Auddia and Creek Road Miners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auddia N/A -99.84% -95.60% Creek Road Miners -1,613.43% -729.56% -146.63%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.4% of Auddia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by institutional investors. 27.7% of Auddia shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.2% of Creek Road Miners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Auddia and Creek Road Miners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auddia $110,000.00 135.39 -$14.01 million N/A N/A Creek Road Miners $810,000.00 1.44 -$17.27 million N/A N/A

Auddia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Creek Road Miners.

Summary

Auddia beats Creek Road Miners on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auddia

Auddia Inc., a technology company, develops software products for the audio and podcast markets. The company's flagship product is Faidr, a subscription based mobile application that enables users to listen to various streaming AM/FM radio stations without commercials. It also provides Vodacast, an interactive podcasting platform and application; and Vodcast Hub, a content management system. The company was formerly known as Clip Interactive, LLC and changed its name to Auddia Inc. in November 2019. Auddia Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.

About Creek Road Miners

Creek Road Miners, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business. The company was formerly known as Wizard Brands, Inc. and changed its name to Creek Road Miners, Inc. in July 2021. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Park City, Utah.

