Comparing Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR) & EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Rating) and EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and EZCORP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EZCORP $886.22 million 0.53 $50.16 million $0.69 12.19

EZCORP has higher revenue and earnings than Jeffs’ Brands.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A EZCORP 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Jeffs’ Brands and EZCORP, as provided by MarketBeat.

EZCORP has a consensus target price of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.07%. Given EZCORP’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EZCORP is more favorable than Jeffs’ Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Jeffs’ Brands and EZCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A EZCORP 5.66% 8.01% 4.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of EZCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of EZCORP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EZCORP beats Jeffs’ Brands on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace in the United States and the European Union. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc. provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers. In addition, it offers EZ+, a web-based application that allow customers to manage their pawn transactions, layaways, and loyalty rewards online. As of September 30, 2022, the company owned and operated 515 pawn stores in the United States; 528 pawn stores in Mexico; and 132 pawn stores in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras. EZCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

