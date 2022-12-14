Comparing Pear Therapeutics (PEAR) and Its Rivals

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Pear Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pear Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.4% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% Pear Therapeutics Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Pear Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Pear Therapeutics Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 220.51%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 97.21%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million -$65.14 million -8.86 Pear Therapeutics Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.76

Pear Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Pear Therapeutics. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.