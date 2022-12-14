Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $85.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 153.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $70.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $48.31 and a 12-month high of $98.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.90%.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

