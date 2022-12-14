Head to Head Review: (NASDAQ:AMBC) vs. NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH)

(NASDAQ:AMBC – Get Rating) and NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
96.9% of NMI shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of NMI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of current recommendations for and NMI, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
|NMI
|0
|3
|2
|0
|2.40
Profitability
This table compares and NMI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NMI
|54.43%
|18.34%
|11.67%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares and NMI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|NMI
|$485.07 million
|3.47
|$231.13 million
|$3.22
|6.25
NMI has higher revenue and earnings than .
Summary
NMI beats on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NMI
NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.