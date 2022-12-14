Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD) & F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Head-To-Head Review

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) and F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Professional has a beta of 0.18, indicating that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, F.N.B. has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Professional and F.N.B.’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional $85.81 million 4.54 $21.36 million $1.56 18.07 F.N.B. $1.34 billion 3.38 $405.00 million $1.13 11.39

Analyst Ratings

F.N.B. has higher revenue and earnings than Professional. F.N.B. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Professional, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Professional and F.N.B., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional 0 4 0 0 2.00 F.N.B. 0 1 4 0 2.80

Professional currently has a consensus target price of $30.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.19%. F.N.B. has a consensus target price of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 17.33%. Given F.N.B.’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe F.N.B. is more favorable than Professional.

Profitability

This table compares Professional and F.N.B.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional 22.42% 10.47% 0.92% F.N.B. 27.57% 8.40% 1.06%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.2% of Professional shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.6% of F.N.B. shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Professional shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of F.N.B. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

F.N.B. beats Professional on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit. The company's lending products comprise commercial loans, residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, installment loans, and consumer lines of credit. It also offers online/digital and mobile banking services, as well as cash management and treasury management services. The company operates through a network of eleven locations in the regional areas of Miami, Broward, and Palm Beach counties, as well as has a digital innovation center located in Cleveland, Ohio and a loan production office in St. Pete, Florida, Jacksonville, and Bedford, New Hampshire. Professional Holding Corp. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services. The company also provides consumer banking products and services, such as deposit products, mortgage and consumer lending services, and mobile and online banking services; and wealth management services comprising personal and corporate fiduciary services comprising administration of decedent and trust estates; securities brokerage and investment advisory services, mutual funds, and annuities; and commercial and personal insurance, and reinsurance products, as well as mezzanine financing options for small- to medium-sized businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 334 banking offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C., and Virginia. F.N.B. Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

