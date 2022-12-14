Short Interest in AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF) Increases By 2,000.0%

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded AKITA Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

AKITA Drilling Trading Down 5.2 %

AKTAF opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.33. AKITA Drilling has a 1 year low of $0.62 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

AKITA Drilling Ltd. is an oil and gas drilling contractor in Canada and the United States. It provides contract drilling services to the oil and gas industry. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns.

