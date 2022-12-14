Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance

Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.

Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile





Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking, SME Banking, Corporate-Investment and Private Banking; and Treasury segments. The company's retail banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

