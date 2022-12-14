Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Short Interest Update

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,500 shares, a growth of 173.3% from the November 15th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Akbank T.A.S. Price Performance
Shares of AKBTY stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Akbank T.A.S. has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.28.
Akbank T.A.S. Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Akbank T.A.S. (AKBTY)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Akbank T.A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akbank T.A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.