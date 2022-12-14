Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 3,066.7% in November

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 3,066.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
AITX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
