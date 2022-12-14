Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Short Interest Up 3,066.7% in November

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 3,066.7% from the November 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,262,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

AITX stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.