Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Raised to $65.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ASO. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Academy Sports and Outdoors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.36.

Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $54.83 on Monday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $57.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.46.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sherry L. Harriman sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $645,768.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,101 shares of company stock valued at $5,414,768. 3.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,044,000 after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $712,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,149,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. 98.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

