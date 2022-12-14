Comparing Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) & Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) and Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Realty Trust $767.07 million 9.79 $98.02 million $0.27 73.11 Camden Property Trust $1.14 billion 11.03 $303.91 million $7.59 15.60

Camden Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Healthcare Realty Trust. Camden Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthcare Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Dividends

Healthcare Realty Trust has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Camden Property Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Healthcare Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.3%. Camden Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Healthcare Realty Trust pays out 459.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Camden Property Trust pays out 49.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Healthcare Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Camden Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Realty Trust 0 3 5 0 2.63 Camden Property Trust 0 3 7 0 2.70

Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 45.64%. Camden Property Trust has a consensus target price of $146.83, suggesting a potential upside of 23.97%. Given Healthcare Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Healthcare Realty Trust is more favorable than Camden Property Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.1% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Healthcare Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Camden Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Healthcare Realty Trust and Camden Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Realty Trust 8.13% 1.66% 0.85% Camden Property Trust 60.70% 17.43% 9.29%

Summary

Camden Property Trust beats Healthcare Realty Trust on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion. The Company provided leasing and property management services to 11.9 million square feet nationwide.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States. Upon completion of 7 properties currently under development, the Company's portfolio will increase to 59,104 apartment homes in 174 properties. Camden has been recognized as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® by FORTUNE magazine for 13 consecutive years, most recently ranking #18. The Company also received a Glassdoor Employees' Choice Award in 2020, ranking #25 for large U.S. companies.

