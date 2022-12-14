Research Analysts Set Expectations for RH’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:RH)

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of RH in a research note issued on Friday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $5.11. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RH’s current full-year earnings is $24.56 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for RH’s FY2024 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Get RH alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of RH from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wedbush lowered shares of RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

RH Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

NYSE RH opened at $263.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $260.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.63. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $575.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RH by 5.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in RH by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.71, for a total transaction of $7,701,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,069,394.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,216 shares of company stock valued at $11,540,837. Insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.