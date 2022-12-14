Head-To-Head Survey: Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Rackspace Technology and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 2 8 1 0 1.91 Alphabet 0 1 18 0 2.95

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 131.71%. Alphabet has a consensus price target of $144.43, suggesting a potential upside of 50.69%. Given Rackspace Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rackspace Technology is more favorable than Alphabet.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alphabet has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -21.64% 12.90% 2.52% Alphabet 23.75% 26.41% 18.74%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.2% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.5% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rackspace Technology and Alphabet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $3.01 billion 0.23 -$218.30 million ($3.19) -1.03 Alphabet $257.64 billion 4.82 $76.03 billion $5.04 19.03

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Rackspace Technology on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rackspace Technology

(Get Rating)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting; data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc. provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play store; and Fitbit wearable devices, Google Nest home products, Pixel phones, and other devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube non-advertising services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, platform, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells health technology and internet services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.