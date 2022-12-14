Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) and Minerva Surgical (NASDAQ:UTRS – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Glaukos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.1% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Glaukos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Minerva Surgical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Glaukos and Minerva Surgical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glaukos 1 2 6 0 2.56 Minerva Surgical 1 0 1 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

Glaukos presently has a consensus price target of $58.63, suggesting a potential upside of 28.82%. Minerva Surgical has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,378.93%. Given Minerva Surgical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Minerva Surgical is more favorable than Glaukos.

This table compares Glaukos and Minerva Surgical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glaukos $294.01 million 7.38 -$49.59 million ($1.90) -23.95 Minerva Surgical $52.10 million 0.11 -$21.46 million N/A N/A

Minerva Surgical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Glaukos.

Risk & Volatility

Glaukos has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Minerva Surgical has a beta of 0.29, meaning that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Glaukos and Minerva Surgical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glaukos -31.45% -16.16% -8.96% Minerva Surgical -34.03% -51.99% -17.35%

Summary

Glaukos beats Minerva Surgical on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma. The company's product pipeline includes iStent Infinite, a three stents product that is designed for use as a standalone procedure in patients with refractory glaucoma; and iDose TR, a targeted injectable implant based on its micro-scale device-platform that is designed to deliver therapeutic levels of medication. The company markets its products through direct sales organization, as well as through distributors in the United States and internationally. Glaukos Corporation was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in San Clemente, California.

About Minerva Surgical

(Get Rating)

Minerva Surgical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes minimally invasive solutions to meet the uterine healthcare needs of women in the United States. The company offers Minerva ES Endometrial Ablation System and Genesys HTA Endometrial Ablation System, which are endometrial ablation devices; Symphion Tissue Removal System, a minimally invasive uterine tissue removal system to combine bladeless tissue resection and coagulation, continuous visualization, and intrauterine pressure monitoring; and Resectr Tissue Resection Device, a handheld surgical instrument to enable the hysteroscopic removal and diagnosis of endometrial polyps. Its devices are utilized by obstetrician-gynecologists in various medical treatment settings, including hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and physician offices. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.