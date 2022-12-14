Financial Comparison: Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) versus Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY)

Quanergy Systems (NYSE:QNGY – Get Rating) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quanergy Systems N/A -838.36% -71.69% Tenneco -1.28% -73.88% -0.87%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Quanergy Systems and Tenneco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quanergy Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenneco 0 4 1 0 2.20

Earnings and Valuation

Tenneco has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Given Tenneco’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tenneco is more favorable than Quanergy Systems.

This table compares Quanergy Systems and Tenneco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quanergy Systems N/A N/A $17.57 million N/A N/A Tenneco $18.04 billion 0.09 $35.00 million ($2.85) -7.01

Tenneco has higher revenue and earnings than Quanergy Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Quanergy Systems has a beta of 0.04, suggesting that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.2% of Tenneco shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Quanergy Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Tenneco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tenneco beats Quanergy Systems on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quanergy Systems

(Get Rating)

Quanergy Systems, Inc. develops and markets light detection and ranging (LiDAR) solutions for automotive and IoT applications. The company offers M1 LiDAR sensor for mid-long range industrial measurement applications; M1 Edge 2D LiDAR sensor that enables reliable collision avoidance and smart navigation; M8 LiDAR sensor, which provides 3D perception using multiple eye-safe laser beams and time-of-flight measurement technology; MQ-8 LiDAR sensor for flow management applications; M8-Prime 3D LiDAR sensor that provides industry-leading pinpoint accuracy and captures for industrial and mapping applications; S3 solid state LiDAR sensor; QORTEX DTC, a 3D computer perception software; and QORTEX people counter enables the development of accurate and innovative people counting and queue management applications. Its products are used in various applications, such as mapping, security, smart city and smart spaces, industrial automation, and transportation applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Tenneco

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands. The Performance Solutions segment designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials; advanced suspension technologies; and ride control, braking, and systems protection products. The Clean Air segment offers catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters; burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The Powertrain segment provides pistons, piston rings, piston pins, cylinder liners, valvetrain products, valve seats and guides, ignition products, dynamic seals, bonded piston seals, combustion and exhaust gaskets, static gaskets and seals, engine bearings, industrial bearings, and bushings and washers. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Southfield, Michigan.

