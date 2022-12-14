Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 18,700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($44.21) to €43.70 ($46.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($50.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Stock Up 3.6 %

OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.84. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.37.

About Kion Group

Kion Group ( OTCMKTS:KIGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Kion Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kion Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

