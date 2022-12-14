Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 18,700.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KIGRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($44.21) to €43.70 ($46.00) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kion Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €35.00 ($36.84) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($50.53) to €26.00 ($27.37) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €68.00 ($71.58) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.
Kion Group Stock Up 3.6 %
OTCMKTS KIGRY opened at $7.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.84. Kion Group has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $28.37.
About Kion Group
KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.
