Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 14,000.0% in November

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 14,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
Marui Group Stock Up 2.5 %
OTCMKTS:MAURY opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.47.
About Marui Group
