Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY) Short Interest Up 14,000.0% in November

Marui Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MAURY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, an increase of 14,000.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Marui Group Stock Up 2.5 %

OTCMKTS:MAURY opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.39. Marui Group has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $40.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.47.

About Marui Group

Marui Group Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the retailing and FinTech businesses in Japan. The company engages in the rental and the management of commercial property, purchasing and sale of clothes and accessories, space production, advertising, fashion distribution, general building management, etc.; and provision of credit card services, cash advance services, rent guarantee services, information system services, real estate rental, etc.

