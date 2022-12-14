Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Expands By 27,700.0%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 27,700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Catena Media Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CTTMF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Catena Media has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.
About Catena Media
