Short Interest in Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) Expands By 27,700.0%

Catena Media plc (OTCMKTS:CTTMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 55,600 shares, an increase of 27,700.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Catena Media Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CTTMF opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. Catena Media has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $2.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.72.

Get Catena Media alerts:

About Catena Media

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Catena Media plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lead generation and related services for operators of online casino, sports betting, and financial trading platforms. It operates through three segments: Casino, Sports, and Financial Trading. The Casino segment provides content, insights, and offers that connects people interested in slots, poker, blackjack, and other casino games with selected platform operators.

Receive News & Ratings for Catena Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catena Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.