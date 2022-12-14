Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Short Interest Up 36,000.0% in November

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, a growth of 36,000.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Colicity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Colicity stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Colicity Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLIW opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.11. Colicity has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.97.

