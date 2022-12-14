Short Interest in Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY) Rises By 16,800.0%

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a growth of 16,800.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Buzzi Unicem Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BZZUY opened at $9.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.46. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $11.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BZZUY. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.47) to €19.10 ($20.11) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Buzzi Unicem from €17.00 ($17.89) to €16.00 ($16.84) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Buzzi Unicem from €18.50 ($19.47) to €20.00 ($21.05) in a report on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Buzzi Unicem presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.03.

Buzzi Unicem Company Profile

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It also offers special binders, safety sheets, and clinkers, as well as construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

