Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 5,886.4%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 5,886.4% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance
MITEY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.47.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY)
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.