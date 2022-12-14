Short Interest in Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Increases By 5,886.4%

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,700 shares, an increase of 5,886.4% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

MITEY opened at $13.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Mitsubishi Estate has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $18.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

