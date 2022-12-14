Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Daikin Industries,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DKILY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,000 shares, a growth of 19,650.0% from the November 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of DKILY opened at $16.49 on Wednesday. Daikin Industries,Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.32.

About Daikin Industries,Ltd.

Daikin Industries,Ltd. manufactures, distributes, and sells air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment, and chemical products in Japan, the Americas, China, Asia, Europe, Europe, and internationally. The company's air-conditioning and refrigeration equipment products include room air-conditioning systems; air purifiers; heat-pump hot-water supply and room-heating systems; packaged air-conditioning systems; multiple air-conditioning systems for office buildings; air-conditioning systems for facilities and plants; heat reclaim ventilators; freezers; water chillers; turbo refrigerator equipment; air-handling units; air filters; industrial dust collectors; marine-type container refrigeration; and refrigerating and freezing showcases.

