Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 39,100.0% from the November 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 217,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Bunker Hill Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BHLL opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.26. Bunker Hill Mining has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12.

Bunker Hill Mining (OTCMKTS:BHLL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Bunker Hill Mining

Bunker Hill Mining Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, development, and mining of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on exploring for zinc, lead, and silver ores. It holds an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bunker Hill mine located in the Silver Valley, Idaho.

