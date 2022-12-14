Wayfair Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 32,232 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 67% compared to the average daily volume of 19,317 put options.

Wayfair Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $39.63 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $28.11 and a 12-month high of $209.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.09.

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Wayfair news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $157,718.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,397.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.59, for a total value of $78,597.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,489,156.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,786. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wayfair

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,747,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 66.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 47,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 4.1% in the third quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 15,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 2.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. Finally, Triatomic Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 19.4% in the third quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on W. Barclays dropped their target price on Wayfair from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Wayfair from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Wayfair from $150.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Wayfair from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

