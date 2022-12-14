BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI) Price Target Increased to $12.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Oppenheimer to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.72% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioVie’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their price objective on BioVie from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie Stock Performance

Shares of BIVI stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. BioVie has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $289.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 2.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

BioVie ( NASDAQ:BIVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BioVie will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BioVie stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.08% of BioVie worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

About BioVie

(Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.