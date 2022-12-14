Analyzing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
66.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Profitability
This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NexPoint Real Estate Finance
|29.37%
|16.62%
|0.67%
|Equinix
|9.84%
|6.41%
|2.45%
Dividends
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NexPoint Real Estate Finance
|0
|2
|0
|1
|2.67
|Equinix
|0
|5
|11
|1
|2.76
NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $751.53, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Equinix.
Risk and Volatility
NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NexPoint Real Estate Finance
|$55.83 million
|5.08
|$43.08 million
|$1.53
|12.37
|Equinix
|$6.64 billion
|9.86
|$500.19 million
|$7.65
|92.42
Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Equinix beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About NexPoint Real Estate Finance
NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
About Equinix
Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.
