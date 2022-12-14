Analyzing NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) & Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.8% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Equinix shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.0% of NexPoint Real Estate Finance shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Equinix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Equinix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NexPoint Real Estate Finance 29.37% 16.62% 0.67% Equinix 9.84% 6.41% 2.45%

Dividends

Analyst Ratings

NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.6%. Equinix pays an annual dividend of $12.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance pays out 130.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equinix pays out 162.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Equinix has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Equinix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NexPoint Real Estate Finance 0 2 0 1 2.67 Equinix 0 5 11 1 2.76

NexPoint Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Equinix has a consensus price target of $751.53, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NexPoint Real Estate Finance is more favorable than Equinix.

Risk and Volatility

NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equinix has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NexPoint Real Estate Finance and Equinix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NexPoint Real Estate Finance $55.83 million 5.08 $43.08 million $1.53 12.37 Equinix $6.64 billion 9.86 $500.19 million $7.65 92.42

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than NexPoint Real Estate Finance. NexPoint Real Estate Finance is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats NexPoint Real Estate Finance on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations. The company intends to qualify as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Equinix

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage. With Equinix, they can scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value.

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.