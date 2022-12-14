Samsara (NYSE:IOT) vs. Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) and Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.6% of Agilysys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.7% of Samsara shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of Agilysys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Agilysys alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Agilysys and Samsara, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agilysys 0 0 2 0 3.00 Samsara 0 2 8 0 2.80

Profitability

Agilysys presently has a consensus price target of $63.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Samsara has a consensus price target of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.91%. Given Samsara’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Samsara is more favorable than Agilysys.

This table compares Agilysys and Samsara’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agilysys 5.59% 24.56% 11.54% Samsara -75.47% -21.98% -13.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Agilysys and Samsara’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agilysys $162.64 million 9.61 $6.48 million $0.32 194.82 Samsara $428.35 million 16.20 -$355.02 million ($1.06) -12.73

Agilysys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Samsara. Samsara is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agilysys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Agilysys beats Samsara on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agilysys

(Get Rating)

Agilysys, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience. The company also provides technical software support, maintenance, and subscription services; and professional services. It offers its solutions for gaming, hotels, resorts and cruise, corporate foodservice management, restaurants, universities, stadium, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Pioneer-Standard Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Agilysys, Inc. in 2003. Agilysys, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Samsara

(Get Rating)

Samsara Inc. provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility. It serves customers across a range of industries, including transportation and logistics, construction, field services, utilities and energy, government, healthcare and education, manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, and food and beverage. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.