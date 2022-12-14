Financial Comparison: (NYSE:APT) versus ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) and (NYSE:APT – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.0% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of ReWalk Robotics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for ReWalk Robotics and , as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ReWalk Robotics 0 0 1 0 3.00 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

ReWalk Robotics currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 270.55%.

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and ‘s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ReWalk Robotics -396.02% -21.89% -20.62% N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ReWalk Robotics and ‘s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ReWalk Robotics $5.97 million 8.41 -$12.74 million ($0.29) -2.79 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ReWalk Robotics.

Summary

beats ReWalk Robotics on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic. It markets and sells its products directly to third party payers; institutions, including rehabilitation centers; and individuals, as well as through third-party distributors. The company was formerly known as Argo Medical Technologies Ltd. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Yokneam Ilit, Israel.

