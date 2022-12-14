Financial Comparison: (NASDAQ:ARIS) vs. NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX)

(NASDAQ:ARIS – Get Rating) and NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for and NexTier Oilfield Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 2 0 3.00 NexTier Oilfield Solutions 0 4 3 1 2.63

NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus price target of $13.82, suggesting a potential upside of 41.00%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions 6.69% 38.98% 15.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

91.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of NexTier Oilfield Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares and NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A NexTier Oilfield Solutions $1.42 billion 1.69 -$119.42 million $0.77 12.73

has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Summary

NexTier Oilfield Solutions beats on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 2.1 million of fracturing hydraulic horsepower, 101 wireline trucks, and 76 pumpdown units. The Well Construction and Intervention Services segment provides cementing services that incorporate custom engineered mixing and blending equipment to ensure precision and accuracy in providing annulus isolation and hydraulic seal, while protecting fresh water zones from its customers' zone of interest; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications, and acidizing to optimize the performance of its customers' wells. This segment also offers coiled tubing services to help customers in accomplishing various goals in their horizontal completion, workover, and well maintenance projects. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 17 coiled tubing units and 74 cementing units. The company serves integrated and large independent oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.