Analysts Set Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Target Price at $171.76

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,163,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,635,000 after acquiring an additional 409,850 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,490,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,677,558,000 after purchasing an additional 61,456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 48.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,366,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,741 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,790,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,863,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,704,000 after purchasing an additional 119,444 shares during the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $176.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Trane Technologies has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $204.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.66 and its 200 day moving average is $151.66. The company has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.15. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 27.32%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 38.73%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

