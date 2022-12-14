Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.76 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.13). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.12), with a volume of 5,148,322 shares traded.
Specifically, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total value of £418,934.38 ($513,966.85).
Netcall Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £141.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4,550.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.
Netcall Increases Dividend
About Netcall
Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.
