Netcall (LON:NET) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average on Insider Selling

Netcall plc (LON:NET – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 82.76 ($1.02) and traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.13). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 91 ($1.12), with a volume of 5,148,322 shares traded.

Specifically, insider James Ormondroyd sold 487,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.06), for a total value of £418,934.38 ($513,966.85).

Netcall Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £141.37 million and a P/E ratio of 4,550.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 84.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Netcall Increases Dividend

About Netcall

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.54 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from Netcall’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Netcall’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

(Get Rating)

Netcall plc engages in the design, development, sale, and support of software products and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty Create, a low-code development platform for producing applications that automate and transform the business and customer experience; Liberty RPA, an AI-powered robotic process automation; Liberty Connect, a cloud messaging and bot platform; and Liberty Converse, an omnichannel contact center and customer engagement management solution.

