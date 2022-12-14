Brokerages Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) Target Price at $12.17

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.17.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,851,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 175,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.09, for a total transaction of $1,420,086.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,621,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,471,098.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 411,740 shares of company stock worth $3,520,562. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 252,626 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Zeta Global by 237.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 96,042 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 6.2% during the third quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 198,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 11,642 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zeta Global by 0.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,101,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

ZETA opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Zeta Global has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

