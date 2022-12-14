Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Loop Capital

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $95.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $90.00. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.76% from the company’s current price.

ACHC has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $84.25 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare has a one year low of $50.07 and a one year high of $89.85. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

