Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $34.00. 18,731 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 352,704 shares.The stock last traded at $28.63 and had previously closed at $28.02.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Arcellx from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Arcellx from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on Arcellx from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Arcellx to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcellx

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at $21,493,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arcellx during the second quarter valued at $1,356,000. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $19,360,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Arcellx by 11,875.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 58,544 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Stock Up 10.4 %

About Arcellx

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.40.

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

