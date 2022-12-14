Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 400.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Affimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Affimed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.71.

Affimed Stock Performance

AFMD stock opened at $1.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 2.23. Affimed has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affimed

Affimed Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,821 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Germany, and rest of Europe. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; in Phase IIa clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma; and in Phase I clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma.

