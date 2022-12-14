LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NYSE:LIQT – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE LIQT opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $6.27.
About LiqTech International
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LiqTech International (LIQT)
