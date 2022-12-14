Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Issuer Direct Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.08 million, a PE ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.83. Issuer Direct has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $33.06.
About Issuer Direct
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Issuer Direct (ISDR)
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.