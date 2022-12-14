Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Houston American Energy (NYSE:HUSA – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Houston American Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE HUSA opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 28.17, a quick ratio of 28.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $37.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 0.73. Houston American Energy has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $16.61.

About Houston American Energy

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

