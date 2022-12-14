Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Panther Mining (NYSE:GPL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Great Panther Mining Price Performance
GPL stock opened at $0.19 on Tuesday. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.35.
Great Panther Mining Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Panther Mining (GPL)
- Harpoon Therapeutics Remains Volatile After Promising News
- Will Nordstrom Stock be the Grinch This Year?
- We Are the Champions: 3 Dividend Growers Wall Street Loves
- What is Market Structure in Trading?
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.