Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATNM opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.41 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.