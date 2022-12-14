Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) PT Lowered to $30.00

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Wedbush from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 60.17% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Silvergate Capital from $100.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Silvergate Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.18.

Shares of SI opened at $18.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Silvergate Capital has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $166.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $592.97 million, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.34 million. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Silvergate Capital will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 27.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Silvergate Capital in the second quarter valued at about $754,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 13.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 16.6% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Silvergate Capital by 37.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

