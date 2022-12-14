Analyzing Cingulate (CING) & Its Peers

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) is one of 961 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Cingulate to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cingulate and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cingulate N/A -109.55% -89.22% Cingulate Competitors -3,213.79% -176.63% -36.19%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cingulate and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cingulate 0 0 4 0 3.00 Cingulate Competitors 3438 13809 40108 670 2.66

Earnings and Valuation

Cingulate currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 766.34%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 83.85%. Given Cingulate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cingulate is more favorable than its rivals.

This table compares Cingulate and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cingulate N/A -$20.71 million -0.68 Cingulate Competitors $1.83 billion $246.18 million -5.94

Cingulate’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cingulate. Cingulate is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.7% of Cingulate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Cingulate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cingulate beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 for the treatment of anxiety disorders. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

