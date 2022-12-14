Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) vs. Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Financial Survey

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) and Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Magnolia Oil & Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Genel Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Magnolia Oil & Gas pays out 9.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Magnolia Oil & Gas has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Genel Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnolia Oil & Gas 48.42% 66.39% 40.66% Genel Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.08 billion 4.66 $417.28 million $4.33 5.36 Genel Energy $334.90 million 1.02 -$308.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares Magnolia Oil & Gas and Genel Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Genel Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

84.1% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Magnolia Oil & Gas and Genel Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 6 0 2.86 Genel Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus target price of $31.29, suggesting a potential upside of 34.74%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than Genel Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genel Energy has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its stock price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats Genel Energy on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. As of December 31, 2021, the company's assets consisted of a total leasehold position of 4,71,263 net acres, including 23,785 net acres in Karnes and 4,47,478 net acres in the Giddings area, as well as holds 1,292 net wells with a total production capacity of 66.0 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Genel Energy

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC; and 30% working interest in the Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI). The Pre-Production segment holds a 40% working interest Qara Dagh PSC located in KRI; 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira in Morocco. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 63 millions of barrels (MMbbls) of proven net working interest reserves, and 104 MMbbls of proven plus probable net working interest reserves. Genel Energy plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

