Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) PT Lowered to C$43.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LB. CSFB raised their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday. Cormark cut their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$41.18.

TSE:LB opened at C$33.73 on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$28.23 and a 1-year high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$31.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.11%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

