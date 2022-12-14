Stryker (NYSE:SYK) PT Raised to $282.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $249.00 to $282.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stryker from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Stryker from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.39.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK opened at $253.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Stryker has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.66 and a 200 day moving average of $215.15.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 720.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

